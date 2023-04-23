Former Champion details how he convinced Vince McMahon to get a remarkable WWE WrestleMania match against Kane

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 after wrestling his final match to date at the Royal Rumble that year.

The Big Red Machine is a three-time world champion among countless accomplishments throughout his storied career. Kane has held the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and ECW Championship. He won the latter at WrestleMania 24 in 11 seconds against Chavo Guerrero.

During an appearance on Captain's Corner, Chavo Guerrero stated that his bout against Kane at WrestleMania 24 was his biggest payday "for one match" and revealed that the two legends had to persuade Vince McMahon to get the ECW Championship match on the card.

However, as they got closer to the Show of Shows, McMahon cut the length of the contest to two minutes.

"We had a meeting with him [Vince McMahon] in his office and said, ‘If we’re not on WrestleMania then this championship doesn’t mean anything’ and Vince is like, ‘You’re right, you’re right. Okay, you guys are definitely on.' So, the week before, we had like eight-minute matches. When we got to WrestleMania, Vince called us in. He goes, ‘Guys, I have to cut time. I’m cutting time all over the place,'' Guerrero stated.

After finding out that they were only getting two minutes, Chavo Guerrero insisted to the former WWE Chairman that they do it in 10 to 20 seconds instead. The former champion believed that the short match would be far more remarkable.

"Vince loved it, we end up doing it and to this day, that eight seconds, that was the most I ever got paid for one match." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Rock and Erick Rowan broke the record previously held by Chavo Guerrero and Kane by wrestling a six-second match at WrestleMania 32, eight years later.

WWE Hall of Famer addresses why he didn't wrestle Kane at WrestleMania

Kevin Nash returned to WWE in 2002 along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall, reforming the legendary nWo faction. While Hogan and Hall wrestled The Rock and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 18, respectively, Nash was left on the bench.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash briefly touched on why he did not compete on The Grandest Stage that year. He said WWE had no plans for him and Kane, who was one of the company's biggest star attractions, to wrestle on the show:

"I don't know if we were ever going that way. I mean, you would think if they were going to, it would have been out of the shoot and I would have went to 'Mania with him, and Scott with Austin, so I don't think they really had [plans]."

Kane ended up facing Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 18. The Olympic Gold Medalist stole the victory after reversing a chokeslam attempt into a roll-up using the ropes.

