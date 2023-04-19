WWE legend addresses why he never feuded with Kane

Kane feuded with almost every high-profile name during his two decades as a full-time WWE Superstar. Kevin Nash, one of the few top stars who has never faced Kane in a meaningful rivalry, recently recalled why the two did not cross paths in a singles storyline.

Nash returned to WWE in 2002 alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall to reform the legendary nWo faction. While Hogan and Hall faced The Rock and Steve Austin, respectively, at WrestleMania 18, Nash did not compete at the biggest event of the year.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said WWE's decision-makers likely never had plans for him and Kane to face off during that time period:

"I don't know if we were ever going that way. I mean, you would think if they were going to, it would have been out of the shoot and I would have went to 'Mania with him, and Scott with Austin, so I don't think they really had [plans]." [1:28:59 – 1:29:15]

Kane was one of WWE's star attractions when the nWo returned to the company. At the time, he was feuding with Kurt Angle in a storyline that culminated in him losing to the Olympic gold medallist at WrestleMania 18.

Kevin Nash suffered a serious injury in a WWE match involving Kane

On the March 28, 2002, episode of SmackDown, Kane joined forces with Hulk Hogan and The Rock to defeat Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac.

The Big Red Machine also competed against Nash in two live event tag team matches in 2003. However, he never went one-on-one with the two-time Hall of Famer while performing as the Kane character.

Nash added that he suffered a bicep injury during the aforementioned six-man tag team match on SmackDown:

"We did a couple of tags. I actually tore my bicep in a tag match with Hogan and Kane. Terry [Terry Bollea, Hulk Hogan's real name] turned and I went to short-arm clothesline him, and I just f***ing caught a little bit of his chin with my bicep, tore a piece of the tendon. I never heard s**t [about feuding with Kane]." [1:29:17 – 1:29:43]

Several years earlier, Nash (then known as Diesel) defeated Kane (then known as Dr. Isaac Yankem) on the January 20, 1996, episode of Superstars. In September 1996, Kane began portraying the Fake Diesel character after Nash left WWE for WCW.

Would you like to have seen Kane vs. Kevin Nash in a singles match? Let us know in the comments section below.

