"Ask Triple H. Let's talk." - Former champion wants to join Rey Mysterio in WWE

Rey Mysterio's former friend-turned-rival in WWE wants to join him and Latino World Order. Moreover, he is interested in signing a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

The wrestling world saw Carlito align with the Latino World Order in 2023. When asked whether Chavo Guerrero would resurface on WWE television to join the faction, the latter simply said it is up to the management to rehire him.

While doing an interview for Rumor & Innuendo to promote his new Hollywood movie, The Iron Claw, Chavo Guerrero did not rule out the possibility of stepping back inside the squared circle for the global juggernaut. He name-dropped Triple H, implying that it could happen if the WWE CCO wants to:

"You know, I get that a lot," Chavo on a potential return to WWE. "Actually, lately, I've been getting that everytime we're talking about wrestling. In the interview I'm doing, people are like, 'Why are you not doing stuff with them? Why are you not back there? Really, you know, it's just, umm ... Ask Triple H. Let's talk." [From 19:08 to 19:26]

Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio reportedly is in the works for a future WWE event

Several rumors online have indicated that the former LWO stablemates would face each other at one of the premium live events on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

While the Show of Shows itself is not out of the question, it really depends on when the luchador legend is able to get back in the ring, as he is currently out of action due to an injury.

There were also reports on potential faction warfare between Rey Mysterio and a new team formed by Santos Escobar. As of this writing, the latter is looking to contend for the United States Championship. He has already advanced to the semi-finals, where he will take on Bobby Lashley.

Will Chavo Guerrero return to team up or go against Rey Mysterio as a Latino World Order angle is imminent? Sound off in the comments section below!

