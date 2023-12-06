Rey Mysterio promotes upcoming project outside WWE amid hiatus

Rey Mysterio stands among the few active legends of the business in 2023, and he has had quite a year in WWE.

From wrestling his son Dom on The Grandest Stage Of Them All to winning the United States Championship, and leading Latino World Order on SmackDown, The Biggest Little Man of WWE is debatably having one of the best runs of his career.

It was announced in 2021 that The Master of 619 will be getting a new animated show on Cartoon Network Latin America titled Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad (Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness). The series will feature animation produced by the Mexican studio, ¡Viva Calavera!

While a date for his in-ring return is not out yet, Santos Escobar has been making the most of the opportunity ever since he kayfabe took out the Hall of Famer on the November 10 edition of SmackDown.

What to expect in the new Cartoon Network show featuring WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad will be running for ten episodes when it premieres. However, there is no word on a release date as of yet. The luchador legend has been out making the most of his time off from WWE TV to promote this major project. The description for the show goes as follows:

"Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad tells the story of Oscar, a wrestling fan, who will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio, to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy. Behind these extraordinary opponents is Uroboros , an evil fighter who uses dark forces that he does not fully understand. Rey Mysterio and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from his evil plans."

There was word on the rumor mill that the former WWE Champion would go to war with his own faction against Santos Escobar and his clan. It remains to be seen if this is still the direction the creative team has in mind upon the legend's return. A recent report also stated that Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar was planned for the Royal Rumble but has been postponed until further notice.

