Rumored match at Royal Rumble reportedly postponed

There are already a few rumored matches for the 2024 Royal Rumble, but one of them is reportedly delayed and might not happen at the event.

Cody Rhodes started the build to the first Premium Live Event of 2024 when he announced his entry to the Royal Rumble match last Monday on RAW. Rhodes was then attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura, who spat red mist on his face.

Other rumored matches on the January 27, 2024 event, in addition to the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, include Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton and Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio.

Nia Jax is being built up as the next challenger for Rhea Ripley, while Seth Rollins could be on his way to another title match against Drew McIntyre.

According to Xero News on X, the rumored match between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio has been postponed "until further notice." Mysterio is currently recovering from a real-life knee surgery and has been ruled out for six to eight weeks.

Xero News' latest update on the Royal Rumble

Escobar turned heel after attacking Mysterio a few weeks ago, with the Hall of Famer getting written out of television to undergo knee surgery. The former luchador defeated Dragon Lee at Survivor Series and Joaquin Wilde last Friday on SmackDown.

Who is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble matches?

According to OLBG.com, Gunther is favored to win the Men's Rumble match followed by CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The Ring General is ready to move on from the Intercontinental Championship to the main event scene, while Punk's return generated a lot of buzz.

Rhodes' story remains unfinished after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. If he wants to get another shot at The Tribal Chief, he will likely need to win his second straight Rumble match.

For the Women's Rumble match, some of the top names who will likely favored to win are Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Charlotte Flair.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches? Share your answers in the comments section below.