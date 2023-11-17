WWE originally planned a faction vs. faction storyline before Rey Mysterio's injury - Reports

Rey Mysterio's legendary WWE career came to a halt when the Master of 619 had another surgery on his right knee over the past week. According to a new report, the company had plans for a faction vs. faction storyline for the injured star on the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio finally accepted Dominik Mysterio's challenge for WrestleMania 39. Before the event, Mysterio revived the Latino World Order and added Legado Del Fantasma to the group. The Master of 619 took Santos Escobar and the rest of the stable under his wing.

However, Escobar became jealous after Mysterio took an opportunity from him to beat Austin Theory and become the next United States Champion. Later, he failed to beat Mysterio for the title on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Carlito accused Escobar of intentionally costing Rey the title, which led him to turn on Mysterio. According to Dave Meltzer of WON, the promotion originally planned a faction vs. faction storyline where Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde would face Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and another member. Check it out:

"The Escobar angle had been long planned but ended up rushed because of the surgery after that match He’s expected back in six to eight weeks to feud with Escobar. The original plan for the feud was Escobar & Wilde & Del Toro on one side and Rey & Carlito on the other. There would be a third wrestler with Rey & Carlito, who are obviously the babyfaces. Zelina Vega had always been with Escobar’s side although in the angle she seemed to side with Rey."

WWE may continue with the reported plan after the return of the former United States Champion.

Rey Mysterio won't return to WWE until January 2024

Last week, Rey Mysterio was brutally attacked by Santos Escobar, who turned on his mentor. This was done to write him off weekly television due to a pre-existing torn meniscus.

Recently, the Master of 619 had surgery on his right knee, and he will be out of action for six to eight weeks. Check it out:

The timeline for Rey Mysterio's return based on recent reports indicates that he won't wrestle for WWE until 2024. Seeing how Mysterio deals with Escobar after returning to the promotion will be interesting.

