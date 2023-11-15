Major update on Rey Mysterio's injury after undergoing surgery - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently took to social media to announce that he underwent successful knee surgery in Birmingham. An update on his condition has emerged with details on how long he'll be out of action.

The Master of the 619 lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. On SmackDown last Friday, he was attacked by Santos Escobar, his stablemate in the LWO. In his Instagram post, the WWE veteran shared a photo of his injured leg and stated that he was coming for Escobar.

According to Haus of Wrestling, Mysterio has been dealing with a torn meniscus for about three months. The report mentions that the injury has slowly worsened, so he agreed to drop the United States Title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The expected time frame for his recovery is six to eight weeks, and when he returns, he will likely continue his feud with Escobar.

Santos Escobar doesn't want Rey Mysterio to return to WWE

Legado Del Fantasma, which comprised Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega, made their main roster debut on WWE SmackDown last year as a heel stable. However, they turned babyface and reformed the LWO with Rey Mysterio. Carlito became an official member of the group after returning at Fastlane.

After The Master of the 619 captured the US Championship, Escobar challenged him to a match for the title, but he lost. Rey lost the belt to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel due to using brass knuckles, which were left in the ring by Santos.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of an injured Rey Mysterio, and he told him not to come back. When the WWE Hall of Famer returns, they'll face each other again.

