"Bring Andrade" - WWE Universe react to popular star's new faction name reveal ahead of first-time-ever match

Andrade El Idolo (formerly Andrade Cien Almas in WWE, La Sombra in NJPW) is now a free agent after wrestling his final match for AEW on December 30, 2023.

Plenty of rumors are swirling online over whether or not Andrade will resurface in the global juggernaut wrestling promotion. Ahead of RAW: Day 1, it was reported that the company is expecting him back soon.

Meanwhile, tonight on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens will take place for the opportunity to compete for the United States Championship, the sole title Andrade has held while part of WWE's main roster.

Earlier today, Escobar dropped a tweet to hype the upcoming first-time-ever contest, while also confirming that "Legado World Order" is the name of his new faction alongside Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Since Andrade did not show up on RAW: Day 1, many fans online feel tonight is an appropriate time to reintroduce the former United States Champion. Furthermore, he could either join or go against the new LWO on Friday nights.

Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar is a fresh pairing, and the match will certainly be competitive as both stars will be looking to take on The Maverick at Royal Rumble 2024.

While Andrade and Santos Escobar may not have history with one another in particular, that is not the case between the free agent and the legendary Rey Mysterio. The duo had a remarkable television feud between 2018 and 2019.

It's a puzzle in which Andrade easily fits. Earlier reports had indicated a faction war between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar upon the luchador legend's return, with The Biggest Little Man teaming up with Carlito and a new member.

However, those plans have evidently changed with Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo's arrival on the blue brand. Nonetheless, Mysterio has already name-dropped Santos and other WWE Superstars he is looking to tussle with in 2024.

Interestingly, during a recent interview promoting The Iron Claw feature film, Chavo Guerrero addressed the possibility of making a return to WWE. The veteran teased future involvement with The Master of 619 and the rest of Latino World Order. Check out the details here.

Do you think it's possible that Andrade El Idolo, and maybe Chavo Guerrero even, join the LWO vs. LWO storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!