Former WWE champion's huge comeback after nearly three years appears slated for RAW: Day 1

WWE has been marketing RAW: Day 1 as well as for a premium live event. The show will feature a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins, deemed the MVP of 2023, and the powerhouse Drew McIntyre. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will also defend her belt against NXT import Ivy Nile.

Elsewhere on the card, The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, will look to end things with her longtime rival Nia Jax. Interestingly, tonight's bout will mark their first-ever one-on-one encounter. Fans are excited about the bout, which is five years in the making.

Per PWInsider, former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo could make his grand return at RAW: Day 1. Since leaving WWE in March 2021, he has been a part of the AEW roster. He wrestled his final match for Tony Khan's promotion at AEW Worlds End, losing to Miro.

"There’s an expectation internally that Andrade will be back with WWE as soon as Monday. He was advertised for at least one GCW event for 2024 and no longer is."

Andrade El Idolo is also a former NXT Champion, best known among fans, especially those online, for some of the barnburners he put on in the former black-and-gold brand between 2016 and 2018 before moving to the main roster.

Excitement levels are sky-high thanks to Triple H teasing a former WWE Champion's return at RAW: Day 1

Earlier today, Triple H disclosed several accomplishments of the company in the last year, crediting the crew, Superstars, and the WWE Universe. Under The Game's wing, many followers of the product have expressed hope for good content.

It's fairly evident by now that the company's CCO loves two things more than anything else - factions and welcoming back talents. On December 30, Triple H played coy on Twitter/X, hinting at a major name's return.

"Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One... but I will say stay tuned. New Year's Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork," were his words.

RAW: Day 1 has the unenviable task of setting the tone for what should be a great year ahead. With the Royal Rumble event fast approaching, the creative team will have to tighten up the storylines and shape the match card.

Andrade El Idolo's wife, Charlotte Flair, will unfortunately not be part of WWE programming for more than half of 2024 as of this writing. Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on the unforeseen injury.

