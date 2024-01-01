Triple H hails WWE crew for record-setting accomplishment, expresses gratitude to fans

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a message on social media earlier today before the special Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2024.

Many die-hard fans of professional wrestling entertainment have often cited the Attitude Era or the Ruthless Aggression Era (depending on the age of fans) as the best time of the business. Suffice it to say that in terms of box office, Stone Cold Steve Austin's run as the company's top guy between 1997 and 2001 is regarded as the biggest.

Be that as it may, Triple H has pointed to a few reasons why the present era should be labeled the greatest. When he took over during the summer of 2022, viewers started enjoying the product more. Last year, the Game took it up a notch with several instant classic moments, matches, and unforgettable returns.

"The biggest year in @WWE history. EVER. This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…" Triple H remarked following what was a great year all around.

Roman Reigns steamrolled through another year in WWE as the Undisputed World Champion

Roman Reigns kicked off last year with a remarkable Road to WrestleMania, which saw the finale of Sami Zayn's run as the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline. Perhaps the biggest shocker was when he retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

While the rest of the year garnered a mixed response from fans and critics alike owing to his absence for a major portion of the year, despite being the company's top champion, Reigns still pulled off some historic moments. Notably, he got pinned for the first time since 2019 by his cousin Jey Uso at Money in the Bank in London, United Kingdom.

Heading into the first premium live event of 2024 - Royal Rumble - The Tribal Cheif has three of the company's biggest stars gunning for his championship belt. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will face each other this Friday night to determine a new No. 1 Contender.

Will Roman Reigns finally fall after a three-year-plus dominant reign as the company's poster boy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

