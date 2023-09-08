"Greatest of all time" - John Cena shares his honest opinion of Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar John Cena shared his honest opinion of Roman Reigns with the media before his match at Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India.

Cena has been regarded as the GOAT by fans and colleagues alike. The Cenation Leader has achieved everything during his time in the World Wrestling Entertainment and has been the face of the company for over a decade.

Recently, he made his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion and is all set to feature in his first bout at the show in India.

Speaking at the media junket before WWE Superstar Spectacle, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked John Cena if he felt Roman Reigns was his successor in WWE.

The 16-time World Champion replied that he indeed felt that The Tribal Chief was the GOAT.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

John Cena will team up with Seth Rollins to face off against Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. There are several other big names set to wrestle as well, like Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

