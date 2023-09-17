46-year-old WWE star calls out The Bloodline; confirms alliance with John Cena after SmackDown

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is on the warpath against The Bloodline, and has now found a new ally in John Cena.

Cena was on The Grayson Waller Effect this week on SmackDown. However, the 16-time champ could barely get a word in, as he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso first, and then Solo Sikoa. The two Bloodline members started a beatdown on the Cenation Leader. This prompted AJ Styles to rush to Cena's aid, and the two former WWE Champions drove away Jimmy and Solo.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Styles during SmackDown Lowdown. The Phenomenal One mentioned that he had a lot of respect for Cena, given their storied rivalry some years ago. He claimed that The Bloodline was looking for problems, and now they had two, in the form of him and John.

"Respect. John and I went to war together, in fact, it was against each other. But you gotta respect someone who brings it every night, and John Cena does just that. The Bloodline, they wanna cause problems, well, that's good because now they got two more - John Cena and AJ Styles." [From 2:22 - 2:50]

WWE gearing toward a John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match

John Cena could once again find himself in a feud against a Bloodline member. BWE on X (formerly Twitter) reported that WWE was planning a match between Cena and Solo Sikoa at Royal Rumble.

The Enforcer even took to Instagram to tease a possible matchup between the two in the future. In his story, Solo posted a picture of him face-to-face with Cena and a shot of John confronting his late uncle Umaga from back in the day.

