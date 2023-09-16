John Cena's Royal Rumble 2024 opponent revealed - Reports

The WWE Universe is enjoying seeing more of John Cena on weekly TV, and it looks like his run will lead to a high-profile Royal Rumble match. As per BWE (via Wrestle Ops), the current plan seems to be for the Cenation Leader to face Solo Sikoa at the premium live event in January.

The 16-time world champion has been returned to WWE in Roman Reigns' absence, and the company is already reaping the benefits of his star power. John Cena even wrestled at the recent WWE Live Event in India, where he headlined the show with Seth Rollins and arguably got the best reactions of the night.

Cena is also heavily involved with the WWE product, as he was in attendance at this week's SmackDown. The company fascinatingly booked the Hollywood star to have an angle with Solo Sikoa, and it's apparent that a first-time-ever match is on the cards.

BWE noted that the current direction could culminate in Solo Sikoa being Cena's opponent at the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa confronted John Cena on SmackDown

Having John Cena back means that WWE will use him to elevate a hot prospect. Solo Sikoa has proven to be one of the brightest superstars, and sharing the screen with a future Hall of Famer in Cena will do a world of good for the Bloodline member.

The closing segment of SmackDown had John Cena as the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Solo Sikoa interrupted the proceedings. The 30-year-old superkicked Cena and unleashed a beatdown on the veteran WWE star alongside Jimmy Uso.

AJ Styles came out to make the save as the show went off the air with the two former rivals standing tall in the ring.

While fans are excited about seeing Styles and Cena together, a Royal Rumble date between the Franchise Player and The Street Champion would be the one match to watch out for. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here