Why did Solo Sikoa attack John Cena on WWE SmackDown? 4 possible reasons

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa grabbed all the attention after he launched an attack on 16-time world champion John Cena. During Cena's appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, Jimmy Uso interfered and took a shot at Cena. Then, Sikoa made his appearance in the ring as well.

Initially, it felt as if Sikoa was going to attack Jimmy Uso. However, he superkicked Cena instead. This led to a brawl, and Jimmy and Sikoa continued to hit Cena until AJ Styles interfered and helped The Leader of Cenation. Since the entire segment transpired, many wondered why the Samoans attacked Cena.

Thus, we will look at four reasons why Solo Sikoa attacked John Cena on SmackDown:

#4. Solo Sikoa expected The Rock to save John Cena

This week on SmackDown, the WWE Universe saw The Rock return to confront Austin Theory. However, before the show, he appeared on Pat McAfee's podcast and discussed a potential match against Roman Reigns. This could be one reason why Sikoa might have attacked John Cena.

It must be taken into consideration that The Rock was backstage at SmackDown and even hugged it out with Cena, Sikoa must have thought The Brahma Bull would come and save The Leader of Cenation. If it actually happened, Sikoa and The Bloodline could have indulged in a rivalry with WWE's biggest star.

#3. Roman Reigns asked Sikoa to attack Cena

Roman Reigns has been indulging in fights with his family for quite a while now. It seems as if Reigns does not have a new challenge. Maybe The Tribal Chief realized this and saw Cena as a perfect opportunity to change the narrative.

There is a possibility that Roman Reigns asked Solo Sikoa to attack John Cena so that it could lead to a big rivalry between The Bloodline and Cena. This rivalry could then lead to a high-voltage match between the 16-time world champion and Roman Reigns.

#2. To show Roman Reigns he wants Jimmy on The Bloodline

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso got on the wrong side of AJ Styles after he interrupted Mia Yim. This led to an altercation between the two backstage. However, before either one could make the altercation physical, Solo Sikoa interfered and attacked AJ Styles.

Since then, Sikoa has shown keen interest in bringing Jimmy back to The Bloodline on multiple occasions. However, Roman Reigns is yet to officially comment on the same. Hence, there could be a possibility of Jimmy joining the stable.

#1. To show The Judgment Day that The Bloodline has Jimmy's back

After Jimmy Uso interfered in Finn Balor's match against AJ Styles on SmackDown this week and helped Balor win, the Irish wrestler met Jimmy backstage and offered him to join The Judgment Day. Balor explained the fact to Jimmy that there is a sense of unity in their stable, unlike The Bloodline, which is led by Roman Reigns.

This could be a potential reason why Solo Sikoa attacked Cena on SmackDown. By doing so, Sikoa proved he and The Bloodline are loyal to Jimmy. This can be a possibility because when Cena went to deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman asked Sikoa to save him.

