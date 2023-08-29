Is John Cena back in WWE full-time? Exploring reasons for his return

The excitement is already building around John Cena's comeback on the September 1 edition of WWE SmackDown and competing at Superstar Spectacle 2023. However, the recent news about Cena becoming a full-timer from September 15, 2023, to October 27, 2023, has added to this excitement.

This is noteworthy considering John Cena's busy Hollywood schedule, as he hasn't made as many appearances in the company since transitioning to a part-time role.

However, one potential reason behind this decision could be the absence of Roman Reigns from the company. As previously reported, the Tribal Chief is currently on vacation and dealing with an injury.

Moreover, The Tribal Chief isn't advertised for upcoming premium live events, including Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series.

Furthermore, despite Reigns' absence, the Bloodline Saga appears to continue, as Jimmy Uso is set to return to the blue brand this week and will likely continue the angle of Jey Uso's potential departure from WWE.

So, ultimately, to fill the void left by the Tribal Chief, Cena seems to be a perfect replacement, drawing attention from fans and boosting ticket sales for the shows. Another potential reason for Cenation Leader's full-time return could be the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has temporarily freed the 16-time world champion from his Hollywood commitments, allowing him to return to what he loves.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold as the Cenation Leader makes his full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion and also how his presence impacts ongoing storylines and upcoming events.

When John Cena last appeared in WWE

John Cena's most recent appearance in the company was at Money in the Bank 2023. During this appearance, he was confronted by Grayson Waller, which led to a heated argument between the two. Eventually, Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Waller in response to the confrontation.

Cena's last in-ring match took place at WrestleMania 39, where he faced Austin Theory in a United States Championship match. Despite receiving strong support from the crowd, The Leader of Cenation could not secure a victory.

With Cena's upcoming return to SmackDown, it's highly plausible that the company might revisit the feud between John Cena and Grayson Waller. Given that both are currently on the same brand, the stage is set for a potential singles clash.

Also, Cena's renewed full-time commitment to WWE opens up various creative possibilities, including the potential for a longer-term feud with proper build-up and anticipation.

As John Cena returns to regular WWE programming, fans can look forward to the fresh storylines and matchups that his presence will likely bring, offering exciting prospects for both Cena and the company.

