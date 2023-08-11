What injury did Roman Reigns suffer at SummerSlam? Exploring recent report

Roman Reigns faced Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief secured victory over Jey Uso in the match, thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso. However, reports indicated that Reigns had sustained an injury during the initial moments of the match. Despite this, Roman Reigns continued and concluded the match seamlessly.

Recently, new reports have emerged concerning his injury. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Reigns had suffered a back or hip injury during the match. This likely occurred when Jey Uso dove outside the ring onto Roman Reigns, causing Reigns to crash into the barricade.

"Reigns suffered either a hip or back injury from the tope from Jey Uso about five minutes into his main event match. You could see the way he moved and walked that he was in pain, but to his credit, unless you were looking for it, you probably didn’t see it."

It appears that Reigns accidentally suffered an unfortunate injury during the match. However, the Tribal Chief is now likely to be absent from WWE television for a while, and there has been already speculation that he might take a vacation after SummerSlam.

Despite these injury rumors, the Tribal Chief is still expected to appear on the fallout edition of WWE SmackDown. The company has also announced that Jimmy Uso may acknowledge Roman Reigns again during this show.

When Roman Reigns could wrestle his next match in WWE

As of now, Reigns hasn't been announced for any upcoming premium live events. This includes upcoming events like WWE Payback 2023, Fastlane 2023 and even Survivor Series this year. Additionally, Roman hasn't been announced for the upcoming India event named WWE Superstar Spectacle.

However, the company already seems to be setting the stage for a clash between Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking of WrestleMania 40, WWE has unveiled their first promotional poster which features the Undisputed Champion for the show. Thus, at this point, there is uncertainty surrounding the next match for the Tribal Chief, especially after reports of the injury.

Roman Reigns is likely to miss WWE's upcoming premium live events.

However, Survivor Series could be a potential location for his next match, as the company might later announce Reigns for the show given his status as the Undisputed Champion. Moreover, the second Saudi Arabia show this year could also serve as a possible location for his next match within the Stamford-Based Promotion.

It will be interesting to see who Reigns will face whenever he wrestles next in the company. It's highly likely that his next feud within the company will be separate from the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee