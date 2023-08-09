Roman Reigns is expected to go on a hiatus from WWE following his successful championship defense at SummerSlam 2023. Despite Reigns not being advertised for any upcoming premium live events, the company could already be planning his future feuds.

Solo Sikoa has been rumored to be a potential future challenger for Reigns. During the Tribal Combat, some moments hinted at rising tensions between Reigns and Sikoa.

The Bloodline leader inadvertently speared The Enforcer during the showdown, leading to a heated exchange at ringside. Teases of a clash between Sikoa and Reigns aren't new, as the former has indirectly expressed his intention to become the next Tribal Chief in the past.

These subtle hints and indications suggest that WWE has plans for a showdown between Reigns and Sikoa, with the groundwork already being laid. Royal Rumble 2024 could potentially serve as the stage for this monumental clash. Given that Reigns is rumored to face Cody Rhodes in a rematch at WrestleMania 40, next year's Rumble presents a significant opportunity for this high-stakes encounter.

Fans eagerly await Roman Reigns' return to a WWE ring in anticipation of the next chapter of The Bloodline saga. Meanwhile, seeing if Solo Sikoa will side with Jimmy or Jey amid their budding rivalry will be interesting.

Why should Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa happen in WWE?

While Roman Reigns has already faced Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the past, he is yet to feud with Solo Sikoa. Amid the ongoing rivalry between Jey and Jimmy, WWE creative might have the perfect opportunity to pit Reigns against the former NXT North American Champion.

A feud between Reigns and Sikoa wouldn't just enable Sikoa to elevate his status in WWE but also position him as a future main eventer. Such a matchup could also prepare the 30-year-old as the next potential face of the company besides The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa are members of the Bloodline faction

The feud could also mark the beginning of Solo Sikoa's singles run, showcasing his capabilities and charisma outside the Bloodline faction. If Sikoa ultimately betrays Reigns, it could bring a dramatic twist in the Bloodline Saga.

The rivalry could also offer an opportunity for Reigns to explore a potential babyface turn. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Tribal Chief.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here