WWE's current plan for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 involves top name - Reports

WWE's current plan for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is singles match against Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief suffered one of the biggest losses of his career last night in London. After 1294 days, Roman Reigns finally got pinned in the middle of the ring. Jey Uso did the unthinkable and broke the impressive streak at Money In The Bank 2023.

At the post-Money In The Bank press conference, Cody Rhodes stated that winning the World Heavyweight title won't finish his story. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio later addressed Rhodes' comments. He made it known that WWE's current plan for WrestleMania 40's main event involves The American Nightmare.

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story. So basically, he almost has said it’s next year’s WrestleMania, which is the plan right now.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Roman Reigns already has a massive win over Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Reigns and Rhodes had a classic bout in the main event. Rhodes gave everything he had in an attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but the numbers game caught up with him at the end. The Usos and Solo Sikoa's interference helped The Tribal Chief pick up a big win over Rhodes and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title. The finish of the match left many fans disappointed.

Here's what Cody Rhodes said about finishing his story during the post-MITB conference:

"No. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get," said Rhodes.

If plans don't change, the WWE Universe is in for a blockbuster rematch at next year's WrestleMania. If Rhodes ends up getting another shot at Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, one wonders if he will manage to win the big one this time around.

