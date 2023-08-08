[WATCH] Footage of the moment Roman Reigns possibly got injured at SummerSlam 2023

The spot where Roman Reigns got injured has seemingly been revealed in a video currently making the rounds on Twitter.

At SummerSlam 2023, Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal title following Jimmy Uso's interference. Shortly after, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Reigns suffered an injury during the match.

A clip from the match was recently shared by Wrestling News on Twitter, seemingly revealing the spot where Roman Reigns suffered an injury. Check out the video below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This seems to be the spot in the match at SummerSlam where Roman Reigns got hurt. pic.twitter.com/hWKTkanVsO

What did Dave Meltzer report about Roman Reigns?

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had a chat with Bryan Alvarez, and the duo discussed Reigns' injury at SummerSlam 2023. As per Meltzer, Reigns suffered the injury during the early moments of the bout. Check out his comments below:

"Yeah, but he got hurt. I don’t know the nature of the injury, just that he was hurt. He worked the match and he got hurt early in the match. I don’t know what his schedule is, but he’s going to be on the show on Friday night. I presume he will be on Survivor Series, I don’t know that as a fact. I am sure that he will be on the Saudi show. As far as the next 2 pay-per-views, I don’t know the answer to that yet. I guess Friday we will find out.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for well over a year now. He has been unstoppable for quite some time now, and one wonders if anyone on the current WWE roster has it in him to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Reigns is set to appear on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown in a segment titled “Hail To The Chief” celebration.

