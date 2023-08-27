Why is John Cena teaming up with Seth Rollins in India? Likely reasons for snubbing singles match explored

John Cena is making his way to Hyderabad, India for WWE Superstar Spectacle at G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium on September 8, 2023. This will be The Champ’s first match in India ever since he started his WWE journey.

While the event has singles matches on the card, John Cena will be working a tag team match alongside Seth Rollins. The duo will take on The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The possible reason why WWE has booked the former WWE Champion in a tag team match rather than singles match is ring rust. This is a term used to describe a pro-wrestler who has been away from the action for a while because of injury or other reasons, and theirs skills have taken a hit.

The Champ’s last televised match was at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory. He made a surprise return at Money in the Bank 2023 and is scheduled for SmackDown on September 1, 2023. While his appearances have helped WWE to generate a lot of buzz, he hasn’t taken part in any in-ring action.

Pro-wrestlers returning to in-ring action after months are at a lesser chance of suffering any injury and putting strain on the body if they take part in a tag team match. Since Cena is not a full-time WWE pro-wrestler, it’s understandable why a tag team match is much better suited for his overall schedule. He has other commitments that he needs to fulfill and an injury will prevent him from doing so.

John Cena hasn’t won a singles match on TV in five years

In the past few years, John Cena went up against various superstars in singles matches.

He lost to the Late Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match. Next, he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

The last time The Franchise Player won a singles match on TV was against Triple H in 2018 at The Greatest Royal Rumble which took place in Saudi Arabia.

What do you think of Cena's recent win/loss record? Let us know in the comments section below.