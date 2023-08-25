John Cena reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic passing with an emotional tribute

WWE legend John Cena is the latest superstar to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt following his untimely death at the age of 36.

Wyatt's passing shocked the wrestling world to its very core. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced it on Twitter, with many of his fellow superstars posting emotional messages shortly afterward. Among them were Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch.

Cena reacted to the tragic news with an emotional message on Twitter, where he referred to Wyatt by his real name, Windham Rotunda. The 16-time world champion stated that the former Universal Champion brought the best out of him in many ways.

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP," tweeted John Cena.

WWE has reportedly put all creative plans on hold following the devastating news, with the only focus being Bray Wyatt's family. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will likely be a tribute show, similar to the edition of RAW dedicated to Eddie Guerrero in November 2005.

John Cena may have been Bray Wyatt's greatest rival

His rivalry with Cena was one of the most pivotal of Wyatt's career. The two had several high-profile matches in 2014, including one at WrestleMania 30. While The Eater of Worlds lost, he gained a lot of spotlight during the feud.

Bray Wyatt ultimately got revenge over John Cena multiple times since then. The Eater of Worlds won the WWE Championship from The Cenation Leader at Elimination Chamber 2017 before they renewed rivalries again in 2020.

His alter-ego, The Fiend, defeated Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House Match. It remains one of the greatest and most creative productions in WWE history, one of the many remarkable moments of which Wyatt has been a part.

RIP Bray Wyatt. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his partner Joseann "JoJo" Offerman and their children.

