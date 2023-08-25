Reports on WWE's plans for SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's passing; everything scrapped

WWE is facing a monumental task ahead of SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's tragic passing.

The tragedy of the creative genius passing away at only 36 years of age has shaken the wrestling world to its core, and it has affected every part of the community. Given that it has taken place on the eve of WWE's SmackDown show, the company now faces an enormous task in paying respect to the beloved star.

As it happens, that's exactly what they are preparing to do if reports are to be believed. According to BWE (via Xero News), every plan that was in place for SmackDown has now been scrapped.

There are no meetings about the show at this time either, with all of them being postponed till further notice. Now, WWE's only focus is on Bray Wyatt's family.

Expand Tweet

It's expected that when the plans are made, the company will be focusing on a tribute show. However, there's no confirmation as of yet.

In the meantime, WWE has announced that they will be supporting Wyatt's family. Any Bray Wyatt merchandise bought from WWE's shop will now be sent directly to his family.

For the time being, fans will have to wait to see how the company pays respect on SmackDown.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?