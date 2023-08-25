How WWE is helping Bray Wyatt's family after his untimely passing; fans can contribute too - Reports

Only hours have passed since the news broke of Bray Wyatt's passing, and the entire wrestling world is still in mourning. The star's passing shook every fan, superstar, and promotion to its very core. WWE has now reportedly set up a way that they can contribute to the star's family, and it's open for wrestling fans to contribute as well.

Triple H shared that Mike Rotunda, WWE Hall of Famer and father to Bray, told him the news of Wyatt's untimely passing. The star who played mesmerizing characters on screen, reportedly had been suffering from an illness, the details of which were just recently made clear.

Expand Tweet

Reportedly, after suffering a heart attack, Wyatt passed away.

Now, according to PWInsider, WWE is setting up its website to reflect that, going forward any money raised as a result of sales of Wyatt's merchandise will go to his family directly.

As a result, fans can directly contribute to Wyatt's family. This is the first official avenue set up to contribute as of this moment.

It's likely other options will be available at a later time.

Even now, tributes are pouring in for Bray Wyatt from across the wrestling world, be it from Ric Flair, other top stars, or fans.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends in this tragic time and wish them strength going forward.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?