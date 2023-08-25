Ric Flair, Pat McAfee, Zelina Vega, and others pay tribute to Bray Wyatt after the tragic news of his passing at only 36 years old

Bray Wyatt, the creative genius who lit up the wrestling world with his mystical characters, has passed away at the age of 36. His tragic passing has left the wrestling community in mourning and shock with the suddenness of the situation. Several superstars have paid tribute to the wrestler.

As had been mentioned previously, Wyatt was suffering from a "life and career-threatening illness," although the exact nature of the illness was not confirmed.

For many in the wrestling world, his passing comes as a double hammer blow, only around 24 hours after the news broke that the legendary Terry Funk had also passed away.

Ric Flair, who was very close to Terry Funk, shared his thoughts on it, saying that Wyatt's passing coming on the back of Funk's made him reflect about life and taking things for granted. He then wished peaceful rest for them both.

Pat McAfee also shared his thoughts and wished Wyatt an easy rest.

Zelina Vega paid an emotional tribute to Wyatt as well.

"RIP to one of the kindest, most captivating people that I’ve ever known. One of wrestling’s most brilliant minds. Always helpful, always sticking up for his friends.. I can not believe the news today. I’ve known Windham since my first tryout at FCW.. one of the people that believed in me and wanted me to live my dream since jump street. I’m so so sorry. My deepest condolences to his beautiful family, his lovely wife JoJo.. his awesome kids… this is such a loss for everyone.. his friends, family, fans.. the wrestling works. RIP WINDHAM. BRAY WYATT. Fireflies fly forever."

Dana Brooke also echoed the thoughts of most of the wrestling world, saying that her heart ached for the Windham family in the wake of the tragedy.

Triple H broke the news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing

In a tweet, Triple H broke the tragic news to the rest of the wrestling world that Bray Wyatt had passed away. He received a call from Mike Rotunda, who informed WWE of the tragedy.

The news has shaken the wrestling world to its core, leaving everyone brokenhearted.

