Bray Wyatt was suffering from "life and career threatening" illness; finally clarity emerges on WWE star's condition  - Reports

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for some time now. The star has been gone from the company for the better part of the year, but now there is some clarity as to why he was out and how serious his condition was.

Wyatt went missing ahead of WrestleMania, nixing whatever storyline was starting for him and Bobby Lashley.

Fightful Select previously reported that Wyatt was not actively cleared yet but that he was getting closer to returning to the ring. There have been ideas in play for a September return, but until he is cleared, none of them have been finalized.

After the last update, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that Wyatt had been hospitalized and that the illness condition was "life and career-threatening." It was downplayed at the time, and this is the first time the seriousness of the illness has been disclosed.

It appears that the star is much better now and is recovering. The focus was on Wyatt's health and safety throughout, and he was kept away from the ring as a result.

It seems that Wyatt's illness is no longer life and career-threatening at this time, and the star is in recovery. WWE fans will have to wait to see Wyatt's return.

The wrestling community will naturally be glad to hear about Bray Wyatt's recovery from whatever his condition was.

Sportskeeda wishes Bray Wyatt a swift recovery at this time.

