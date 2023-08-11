Major Update on Bray Wyatt's Health and potential WWE return 

Bray Wyatt was last seen by the WWE Universe on the February 27th edition of Monday Night RAW, missing out on WrestleMania 39 and months of tv programming reportedly due to a real-life illness. Finally, after months of speculation, new details released today are shedding some light on the possible return of the Eater of Worlds.

According to Sean Ross Sapp's latest report via Fightful Select, Wyatt is considered to be "closer" to making his way back into the ring. The report details that the former Champion has indeed been dealing with an undisclosed illness and that WWE management has been working closely with Wyatt to ensure that his "long-term health" remains the top priority.

Sources close to the outlet claim that while Bray Wyatt isn't officially cleared for in-ring competition, the WWE creative has been tossing around ideas for him. More so, one source noted that some creative plans could take effect as soon as next month, all pending on Wyatt's health status.

Prior to his hiatus, Bray Wyatt began working a feud with The Almighty Bobby Lashley and has even begun teasing a reunion with Alexa Bliss. However, plans changed, and Lashley was instead inserted into the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, winning the event in the process.

Pro Wrestling Veteran Dutch Mantell recently had some thoughts on Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return

During a recent edition of Tru Heel Heat Wrestling show, Mantell had some choice words regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return to tv programming.

The veteran professed that he did not feel that Wyatt would have any sort of progression in return. Stating bluntly, he felt Wyatt would be stuck in the same place he was last year. Mantell would continue by essentially saying that Bray Wyatt's creative ideas were self-serving and that the 36-year-old Florida native does not "understand wrestling:"

"He just didn't click this time...He didn't do nothin'. Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff, Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action, and people want something. If you want WWE fans to react, you have to actually do something to somebody. He's writing for himself, he doesn't understand wrestling..." Dutch Mantell said. [From 39:28 onwards]

