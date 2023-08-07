Wrestling veteran discloses whether Bray Wyatt will make an impact upon WWE return

There was so much intrigue when Bray Wyatt called out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year. However, after a few subpar segments on television involving The All Mighty, the former Universal Champion disappeared due to an undisclosed injury.

As is the case with Wyatt in the past, there is always the possibility of him disrupting a feud or a title reign. When asked where he'd be in a year's time, Dutch Mantell had a blunt and straightforward answer.

Speaking on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Mantell stated that Bray Wyatt would not progress much because the latter does not "understand wrestling" that much. According to the veteran, Wyatt will be exactly where he is now next year.

"Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff... Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action," Dutch Mantell said. [From 39:28 onwards]

Dutch Mantell also agreed that it was a fumble of WWE and the creative team to resign the former Universal Champion without having anything for him. You can listen to the veteran's full interview below:

Dutch Mantell says former WWE Chairman's potential involvement is "overblown"

Plenty of fans online speculated that Bray Wyatt's disappearance from television had something to do with the return of Vince McMahon to power. The latter retired in July 2022, only to return in January 2023.

Dutch Mantell commented on the whole Vince McMahon-Bray Wyatt controversy, revealing that he does not buy it:

"I think that's overblown, too. 'Oh, don't be around Vince because he is immoral'. Listen, bottom line is money. Why do you come to WWE, to play around? So, if you're can go make money with it, you gotta overlook that. If not, then go somewhere else," stated Mantell. [From 42:44 onwards]

Despite so many rumors of Bray Wyatt potentially targetting Cody Rhodes on RAW upon return, and that the former will be a member of the red brand moving forward, all of them were debunked one day prior to SummerSlam.

Per PWInsider, the company is being "very careful" of the former Universal Champion's health and well-being.

