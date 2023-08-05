Latest update on Bray Wyatt's WWE return ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

Bray Wyatt's last WWE title reign was all the way back in 2019, when he put an end to Seth Rollins, both literally and figuratively. Wyatt turned "Monday Night Rollins" into a heel, who went on to become the "Messiah."

After rumors were swirling for months on end regarding the return of Bray Wyatt to the red brand, fans online wondered whether the former WWE Universal Champion will go after Seth Rollins or even his NXT mentor, Cody Rhodes.

However, the latest report from PWInsider confirms that the company is "very careful" with Bray's health, and no plans are in place for him to make a comeback just yet:

"There's been no indication internally that is happening that we've heard, and I personally would not expect it," said Mike Johnson of PWInsider, regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The report also clarified that Vince McMahon's return to the Stamford-based promotion had nothing to do with Bray Wyatt's disappearance. The fans are nevertheless certain that The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature the return of The Eater of Worlds.

Will a major WWE star return at SummerSlam this weekend?

Since the dawn of a new decade, every edition of SummerSlam thus far has featured a major star's return. Last year, Edge surprised the wrestling world when he resurfaced, once again as a babyface, to take down The Judgment Day.

In 2021, Brock Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns in the closing moments of the show, kickstarting a year-long program with the latter.

Speaking of The Tribal Chief, Reigns himself returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2020. After Bray Wyatt regained the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns decimated both superstars and took the WWE world by storm, slowly building The Bloodline.

Fans seem disinterested in Bray's rumored feud against the top star. Are you looking forward to the former world champion's return?

Will Bray Wyatt return to hunt Seth, Cody, or even Roman this Saturday? Share your thoughts regarding the former Universal Champion's potential comeback in the comments section below.

