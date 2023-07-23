"Sooner he's released the better," "Zero interest" - Fans are extremely disappointed with reported plans for Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Bray Wyatt was scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 before he went on a hiatus from WWE, and fans are eager to know what the Eater of Worlds will do next. However, the wrestling world was disappointed when they found out that Wyatt will reportedly return at SummerSlam as Cody Rhodes' next rival.

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE for his third and possibly final match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. However, The Beast Incarnate humiliated The American Nightmare in front of his family on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to Xero News, Bray Wyatt will return to the company and most likely appear at SummerSlam after the third match between Rhodes and Lesnar. This will most likely set their upcoming feud, and fans were disappointed after hearing about the possible plans for both stars.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE Universe doesn't want to see them feud!

Fans are aware that Rhodes will most likely continue feuding with superstars until next year, when he again faces Roman Reigns for the title.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe believes that both guys should be booked strong, and a feud at this stage will damage their momentum.

Bray Wyatt hasn't competed for the company since WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last year, Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022, and fans were excited to see the Eater of Worlds. After the event, he joined Friday Night SmackDown and started his feud with LA Knight and Uncle Howdy.

By the end of the year, Uncle Howdy and Wyatt were on the same page to feud with The Megastar on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker teamed up at RAW is XXX to take down LA Knight during a segment on the show ahead of Roya Rumble 2023.

At the event, Bray showcased a new avatar to the WWE Universe alongside a live-action version of the Firefly Funhouse, which allowed him to beat LA Knight at the premium live event. This was Wyatt's first and last match in the company before his hiatus.

The Eater of Worlds has not been seen on weekly television since 24th February 2023. Fans wonder when Wyatt will appear on television and who he will feud with when he returns.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's second run? Sound off in the comment section below.

