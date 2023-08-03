"He's coming for everyone"– Fans believe Bray Wyatt is behind cryptic 'clues' that were spotted backstage on WWE RAW

While Bray Wyatt has not been featured on WWE programming in a long time, he is still one of the most popular wrestlers out there. Fans don't miss an opportunity to jump on potential clues about his return, and many believe that the company has been teasing this over the last few weeks.

The last several weeks of Monday Night RAW have seen a mysterious skull appear during random backstage segments. The same happened on the latest edition of the red brand during an interaction involving Adam Pearce, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus.

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE last year was preceded by a lot of cryptic teases that also involved QR codes being shown randomly. Many believe that the company is doing the same this time for the Eater of Worlds' return from hiatus.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who do you think is behind the mysterious Skulls that have been backstage? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5Ub4m1XT0v

The Lord Of Sa1em @JustAskAl1ce @WrestlingWCC Bray look closely at the picture of the guy there is a white rabbit

Martin Watts @MD4squared @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt should be returning again soon.

Disco Inferno believes Bray Wyatt is "too much to handle" for WWE

Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based promotion with a lot of hype behind him. However, the star has failed to make an impact and has been out of action for several months after wrestling just one match on TV programming.

Many have begun to turn on the former Universal Champion after a lackluster return. Recently, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno also noted that the star is "too much to handle" for the company and could end up getting released again.

"I was a Bray Wyatt defender for so long, but it just seems like trouble for WWE. He's too much to handle, bro. I mean, a guy like this is nothing but problems for them because of his issues and stuff. So, you know, are they gonna fire him? They might. But I don't know if they can. I don't know what the deal is there, so..."

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

#IFoundIt I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.Believe in me.

There has been a lot of speculation about Bray returning at SummerSlam. He was slated to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but was abruptly taken off WWE programming. It was later reported that he is dealing with an "undisclosed illness."

According to a recent report, Bray Wyatt could target a participant in one of the three main events at SummerSlam. The upcoming WWE premium live event will feature Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso as main events. While the Tribal Chief makes the most sense, many have stated their desire to see the Eater of Worlds square off against Cody.

