WWE might fire top SmackDown Superstar because he is "too much to handle," according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE might decide to fire a former Universal Champion.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed whether the Stamford-based company should let Bray Wyatt go. The former Universal Champion has been absent from TV since March due to health issues. Before that, the 36-year-old competed in only one televised match since his return last October, when he defeated LA Knight at this year's Royal Rumble.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that although he used to defend the former Universal Champion, he now believes Wyatt "seems like trouble for WWE." The former WCW star pointed out that the company, led by Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H, might fire the 36-year-old SmackDown Superstar.

"I was a Bray Wyatt defender for so long but it just seems like trouble for WWE. He's too much to handle, bro. I mean, a guy like this is nothing but problems for them because of his issues and stuff. So, you know, are they gonna fire him? They might. But I don't know if they can. I don't know what the deal is there, so..." [0:41 - 1:02]

The Undertaker suggested a plan for Bray Wyatt's WWE return

While Bray Wyatt has been heavily criticized since his return to the Stamford-based company last October, Hall of Famer The Undertaker is still a fan of him.

During a recent interview with Metro, The Deadman suggested a plan for Wyatt's anticipated return. He stated that the company needs to bring back the former Universal Champion's original character.

"They need to back Bray's character up to the original character, get away from – they've kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that's the money," he said.

