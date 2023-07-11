The Undertaker's plan for Bray Wyatt's WWE return revealed

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently suggested a plan for the return of Bray Wyatt.

After having a short main-roster run with The Nexus in 2010 and 2011, Bray Wyatt returned to developmental. He returned to Monday Night RAW in mid-2013 as the leader of the Wyatt Family. The gimmick was very successful and made him one of the top superstars in the company. However, he dropped it and became The Fiend after The Wyatt Family disbanded.

Wyatt was released from his contract in July 2021. Nevertheless, he returned nearly a year later, adopting another character. However, his second run saw him compete in only one televised bout against LA Knight. The 36-year-old has been absent from WWE TV since before WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Undertaker addressed Wyatt's absence, suggesting a plan for his return:

"They need to back Bray's character up to the original character, get away from – they've kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that's the money," he said.

What did The Undertaker whisper in Bray Wyatt's ear on WWE RAW?

At WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Bray Wyatt lost a one-on-one match against The Undertaker. At Survivor Series later that same year, he suffered another defeat when he teamed up with Luke Harper against the Brothers of Destruction.

A few months ago, the two former WWE Champions shared the ring briefly on RAW XXX. As The Undertaker was leaving the ring, he whispered something in Wyatt's ear. In an interview with SportsNet, the Hall of Famer addressed that moment, revealing what he told The Eater of Worlds:

"I just let him know too that, you know, my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on maybe questions that he has moving forward. So, yeah, it was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do," The Undertaker said.

