"It was a cool moment" The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently revealed what he whispered to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX.

A few weeks ago, The American Badass appeared on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW to confront LA Knight. He then joined forces with Bray Wyatt to attack the former leader of Maximum Male Models. Before leaving the ring, The Undertaker whispered a few words in Wyatt's ear. Since then, many fans have been speculating about what the Hall of Famer has told The Eater of Worlds.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, The Undertaker spoke about his moment with Wyatt on RAW XXX.

"[A lot of fans are interested in what you whispered to Bray Wyatt] Yeah, no, they were very interested and I knew that they would be when I did it. That's the moment that Bray and I shared, you know. There's obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think, you know, he's his own guy. He's his own character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, obviously it's in the same, you know. It's kind of in that same supernatural. I don't know what genre. But it's 2023, and he's doing his own thing but, you know, I can appreciate, I can see what he's trying to do," Taker said. [15:20 - 16:13]

The Deadman also disclosed what he whispered in the ear of the former Universal Champion.

"I just let him know too that, you know, my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on maybe questions that he has moving forward. So, yeah, it was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do," The Undertaker added. [16:14 - 16:42]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker retired in 2020

In 1990, The Undertaker signed with the Stamford-based company after having a short stint in WCW. The Deadman spent nearly 30 years as an active competitor in WWE, during which he held seven World Titles, among several other accolades, most notably his unreal WrestleMania Streak.

However, the 57-year-old retired from in-ring competition in 2020. In his last match, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. He has since made several sporadic appearances on WWE TV.

