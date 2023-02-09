The Undertaker could make in-ring return to seek revenge against former rival, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently discussed the idea of WWE legend The Undertaker returning to square off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

The Phenom's appearance at last month's RAW XXX is still fresh in fans' memory, where he showed up in his American Badass persona. In what felt like a true passing of the torch moment, the WWE Hall of Famer had a memorable interaction with Bray Wyatt, where he whispered something inaudible in his ear.

Though there's been no hint of The Undertaker making his in-ring return, Bill Apter thinks it's possible. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated WWE could bring back The Deadman for a blockbuster rematch against his former rival, Brock Lesnar.

Apter added that The Phenom could show up in his American Badass avatar to seek revenge against Lesnar for ending his winning streak at WrestleMania 30.

"I think if we are going down the roster of WWE, in terms of people against Brock Lesnar, they could do an Undertaker comeback to make it an easy type of match where Undertaker doesn't have to wrestle much, but I don't think he'd want that. But then again, if The Undertaker comes in his biker persona, that's a different type of Undertaker. So do we wanna see part two, where The Undertaker tries to get revenge?" said Bill Apter (24:02 - 24:42)

Teddy Long thinks The Undertaker is happily retired

Furthermore, Teddy Long, too, chimed in with his thoughts about The Deadman's potential in-ring comeback. The former SmackDown GM feels the WWE Hall of Famer is happily retired and enjoying time with his family.

Long recalled how The Undertaker once spoke about being unable to see his older kids grow up due to his work commitments. He added that this is why the former WWE Champion wants to be around for his younger kids as much as possible.

"I think Taker wants to enjoy the rest of his life. Enjoy his kids and his family. I heard him speak about that. He has enjoyed every moment of his career. And to be able to be with his kids now is a big deal with him because I heard him say with his older kids, due to him being on road, he couldn't put in much time with them. And now he has the time to put in with his younger kids. So I think he just wants to enjoy the rest of his life, " said Teddy Long (24:44 - 25:16)

Though he might never perform inside the ring again, it's safe to say The Deadman would keep showing up in WWE here and there.

