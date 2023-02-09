"I'll not get that time back" - WWE legend The Undertaker reveals the one thing he wishes he had done

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently revealed if he has any regrets in his life.

After a short stint in WCW, "Mean" Mark Callous joined the Stamford-based company in 1990. He remained an active competitor over the next 30 years, winning several titles, including seven World Championships and an unbelievable WrestleMania streak. However, The Undertaker retired from in-ring action in 2020 after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. Last year, the 57-year-old legend entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, The Undertaker disclosed if he has any regrets.

"No, there's a lot of things that I did and that happened that I wish were different but at this point I can't have any regrets because everything happened for a reason, put me in a position one way or another to adjust and move forward. So, I have to look at things like that. I can't sit back and with like, 'man, I wish I'd have this or I wish I'd have done that,'" he said. [12:14 - 12:38]

However, The Deadman revealed that he wishes he had spent more time with his children.

"You know, I wish I had spent more time with my children but there's no way to really, at least in my mind I was convinced that there was no way to have this career and do all these things and be invested as a father. Now, I learned later on that I could and, you know, I'll not get that time back. But I can't look back and say, 'wow, I really regret this or I regret that.' I always tried to use the mistakes, which I made many of, I always tried to use those as a learning tool and not make the same mistakes twice. And that's the way I have to look at things," The Undertaker added. [12:39 - 13:22]

Check out the video by SportsNet down below:

An ex-WWE Superstar almost got fired after nearly missing a spot involving The Undertaker. Check out the details here.

Could The Undertaker have another match in WWE?

Since his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker has made a few sporadic appearances on WWE TV. His latest came a few weeks ago on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

Although The Undertaker is now retired, Bill Apter believes The Deadman could return to in-ring action to have one more match against Brock Lesnar.

"I think if we are going down the roster of WWE, in terms of people against Brock Lesnar, they could do an Undertaker comeback to make it an easy type of match where Undertaker doesn't have to wrestle much, but I don't think he'd want that. But then again, if The Undertaker comes in his biker persona, that's a different type of Undertaker. So do we wanna see part two, where The Undertaker tries to get revenge?" Apter said on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast.

A major superstar spoke to The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan for 30 minutes backstage on WWE RAW XXX. Check out the details here.

Please credit SportsNet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes