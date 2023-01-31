Major superstar spoke to The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan for 30 minutes backstage on WWE RAW XXX

The WWE RAW XXX episode from last week will be remembered for a long time as it featured several legendary moments. Kurt Angle was part of the esteemed guest list, and the Olympic hero recently opened up about the backstage experience at RAW 30 on his podcast.

While Kurt Angle was involved in a one-off angle during the episode, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he was looking forward to meeting his former colleagues.

Kurt Angle revealed that he had lengthy conversations with The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, two veterans he was most looking forward to meeting before the show. As we'd reported earlier, Angle spoke to Hogan about his health issues and even revealed a concerning update about the Hulkster's current condition.

Here's what was stated on The Kurt Angle Show about his interactions with The Undertaker Hulk Hogan:

"I didn't really get to hang out too much with anybody. I did speak with Hulk Hogan for a bit of time, for about half an hour. I also spoke to the Undertaker for about half an hour. Those two guys are the two guys that I wanted to catch up when I went there. So, I was very happy to be able to do that." [8:04 - 8:20]

Kurt Angle came to Monday Night RAW prepared to be the guest referee for a stacked tag team match. However, the 54-year-old legend was unaware that he would also get booked in a segment with D-Generation X.

Angle was pleasantly surprised by WWE's creative pitch, and he had no reason to turn it down, as he added below:

"It was a lot of fun. I didn't know that I was going to be teaming up with DX, you know, going out there with those guys. I knew I was going to be refereeing a match, but you know, when they threw that idea at me, I was like, this is awesome, you know. I'm going to be out there with DX!" [6:30 - 6:46]

Kurt Angle on D-Generation X inspiring him to join WWE

WWE is yet to find a rookie who picked up pro wrestling as fast as Kurt Angle did during the Attitude Era. After wrapping up a glittering amateur wrestling career, Kurt Angle hesitated to turn to professional wrestling due to its kayfabe nature.

The Olympic hero eventually kickstarted his in-ring career and has noted in several interviews in the past how Stone Cold Steve Austin's rise influenced him to sign with WWE.

However, D-Generation X - one of the hottest factions in wrestling at the time - also encouraged Kurt to take his WWE career seriously, and it ended up being a decision he certainly does not regret.

"When I started wrestling, they were the hottest thing on TV, and knowing that, that was one of my inspirations when I joined," Angle continued. "I loved DX and loved Stone Cold Steve Austin. Those two gimmicks, if you want to call them that, that's what inspired me to start in pro wrestling." [6:53 - 7:20]

Did you like Kurt Angle's most recent WWE appearance on RAW XXX? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

