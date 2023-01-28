"He can't feel his lower body"-WWE Hall of Famer says Hulk Hogan had nerves cut after back surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is reportedly in rough shape after recently having back surgery, according to fellow Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

Hogan will forever be considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He is a former six-time WWE Champion and a six-time WCW World Champion. He even held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship during his brief run with NJPW. In the late 90s, he was revealed as the leader of the iconic nWo faction.

However, the years of competing have not been good to Hogan's body. Kurt Angle stated on the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show that The Immortal One couldn't feel his legs after undergoing back surgery. He added that the Hall of Famer is now forced to walk around with a cane.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Hulk Hogan most recently appeared at WWE RAW XXX

Two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was one of the many legends who appeared at this past Monday's RAW 30th Anniversary event. Unfortunately, his segment trended for all the wrong reasons due to his microphone cutting out while he was in the middle of the show's opening promo.

Hogan shared the promo segment on his Twitter account but excluded out the microphone botch.

RAW XXX had a host of other legends who appeared in the ring and in backstage segments. DX made an appearance on the show and was confronted by Imperium. The iconic group was joined by Kurt Angle, who wanted to establish himself as a member.

The Undertaker was also in attendance as he had a passing-the-torch moment with Bray Wyatt.

Several other legends, such as Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, Ron Simmons, and Diamond Dallas Page, among others, were also present.

