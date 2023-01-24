[VIDEO] Hulk Hogan's mic stops working in a huge botch on RAW 30th anniversary

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest icons in the company's history. He opened the 30th anniversary of RAW, but in a turn of events, his microphone didn't work in what was a big botch to start the show.

RAW XXX is slated to showcase some of the biggest legends of the industry. Many Hall of Famers, such as Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Farooq, among others, are slated to appear at the milestone event.

Philadelphia was in high spirits as Hulk Hogan came out with fellow-legend Jimmy Hart to open the show.

In the video below, it can be seen that the moment Hogan starts talking, the mic stops working.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling



#WWERAW #RAWisXXX



La entrada de Hulk Hogan para abrir RAW. Algo clásico en WWE. La entrada de Hulk Hogan para abrir RAW. Algo clásico en WWE. #WWERAW #RAWisXXXhttps://t.co/w9GmNgu3GN

What the clip didn't show was that for a good part of 50 seconds, his mic wasn't working. The crowd gasped as Hogan silently acknowledged the awkward moment.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling #RAWisXXX



El momento en el que tienen que cambiarle a Hulk Hogan el micro en plena promo. Muy random, BROTHER. #WWERAW El momento en el que tienen que cambiarle a Hulk Hogan el micro en plena promo. Muy random, BROTHER. #WWERAW #RAWisXXX https://t.co/AVHGQARqld

Thankfully for him, a technician was quick to run out and hand him a new mic as he completed the promo successfully.

Following the segment, fans got a nostalgic video package recap of the three decades of Monday Night RAW.

The show opened with the Trial of Sami Zayn as The Bloodline decided his future alongside Roman Reigns.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes