Update on Bray Wyatt's WWE status following recent return rumors

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined for several months now, and his status with WWE has been a topic of discussion amongst wrestling fans. According to a new report, The Eater of Worlds may be off TV for even longer.

Prior to his injury, Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two stars were supposed to fight at WrestleMania 39, but the bout was scrapped, and neither of them competed on the show. Recent rumors suggested that the former Universal Champion will soon return to the company and compete at SummerSlam next month, but that might not happen.

As per Fightful Select, a WWE higher-up informed them that Bray Wyatt is still sidelined and has not been cleared to compete yet. The site was also told that the multi-time champion is still awaiting clearance and is hoping to return when it's possible for him to do so.

Fightful also disclosed that they haven't heard any important creative plans for Bray due to the unpredictable nature of getting him cleared.

Wyatt was last seen on the February 24 episode of SmackDown, where he hosted an episode of FireFly Fun House.

Another WWE character has been affected by Bray Wyatt's absence

The Eater of Worlds made a shocking return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year after Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match. He went on to introduce Uncle Howdy to the world, although it was never revealed who the person behind the mask was.

At Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight in his return match, which he won. The mask-wearing character was also involved in the bout.

However, since Bray was taken off TV, Uncle Howdy has also been absent. Since the two characters are meant to work together, it would be creatively difficult for him to be on screen without Wyatt in the picture.

