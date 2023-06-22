Money in the Bank is already shaping up to be a solid match card, having all the makings of becoming another major successful WWE show. Perhaps there could be a surprise in store.

Xero News via the Let Us Talk To YEAH podcast reported that the company has already begun subtle teases for the impending return of Bray Wyatt, with the use of skulls in backstage segments. This usually would mean the beginning of a feud for The Eater of Worlds.

The report also said that the two-time Universal Champion will be a RAW Superstar once he resurfaces. WWE even has a feud in mind for Wyatt, expecting the latter to compete at SummerSlam.

The Fiend character's return is still less likely to make a comeback as the 36-year-old star himself does not want to revitalize it.

Bray Wyatt has an infamous history with current World Heavyweight Champion in WWE

While the creative team could certainly hold off on another title contention for Bray Wyatt, based on the above report, he is still returning to Monday nights. The top champion of the red brand is Seth Rollins.

Both Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins feuded in 2019 over the Universal Championship. Their first encounter inside Hell in a Cell at the eponymous pay-per-view remains to this day, the worst booked contest in the gimmick match's storied history, according to the WWE Universe. It ended with a disqualification finish, defeating the stipulation's purpose.

Ultimately, the rivalry culminated at Crown Jewel later that year in Saudi Arabia, with Bray Wyatt emphatically bringing Seth's title reign to a screeching halt. The latter's current run as World Heavyweight Champion is his first since losing to The Eater of Worlds.

Could Seth Rollins' world title reign be in jeopardy again following the arrival of his former rival? Who do you think Bray Wyatt will feud with upon return to RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

