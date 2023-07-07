4 stars Bray Wyatt could target upon his return to WWE

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022 was one of the most anticipated events in wrestling. He didn't wrestle his first match until the Royal Rumble and hasn't tangled with anyone since that bout.

In fact, Wyatt has been away from the WWE since February. The Eater of World disappeared during the build of a potential WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley.

It's been nearly five months since Wyatt last stepped foot on RAW or SmackDown. He was left as a free agent following the 2023 WWE Draft. So when he comes back, who should he target?

Here are four potential victims for Wyatt to torment when he returns to WWE.

#4. Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer

Edge could match wits with Bray Wyatt.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Eater of Worlds haven't crossed paths since both returned to active status in WWE. Edge returned after a neck injury that kept him out of the ring since 2011. Wyatt has been in and out of WWE over the last three years.

Edge has aspects of his character that can be dark, and Wyatt could easily play off of those darker impulses. He could also say that time is running out for the Hall of Famer as an active wrestler.

The two could battle each other on the mic, with the fans rooting for whoever they choose. It could be a great non-title main-event feud.

#3. Finn Balor has unfinished business with Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor will need a new feud once he is done with the World Heavyweight Championship picture. If the Judgment Day disbands, that will keep him busy.

Wyatt and Balor have a history that dates back several years. The Demon was supposed to face Wyatt, but the latter missed the event due to an unknown illness. The two could revisit that feud and break out their supernatural alter-egos.

A feud with The Fiend works best when there is history to utilize. Since that angle didn't get a proper ending with the match, they could reboot it for Wyatt's potential return.

#2. Cody Rhodes needs a main-event level opponent until title match

Rhodes and Wyatt could have fun battling in promos.

Due to Cody Rhodes' longevity in the business, Bray Wyatt would have a lot of history to play with if he targets The American Nightmare.

Both are main-event level stars but need viable opponents to carry worthy feuds. The involvement and ambiguity of Uncle Howdy made Wyatt's angles strange since there wasn't a clear delineation of Howdy's intentions.

Interestingly, when Wyatt was known as Husky Harris in NXT, Rhodes served as his mentor and pro. The Eater of Worlds could play on how Rhodes didn't help him and only cared for his advancement. Both stars just need dueling promos to make it work.

#1. Bray Wyatt was the first victim of Roman Reign's current run

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have always been at odds.

During the summer of 2020, Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman. After the match, Roman Reigns returned from a hiatus and attacked both men. He won the title a week later and has held it ever since that moment.

The two have already feuded in the past, with Wyatt coining the "anyone but you, Roman" phrase. It echoed how many fans felt during the earlier relentless pushes of The Big Dog.

Wyatt could claim that he allowed Roman Reigns to have his power trip but that he's back to shake up the status quo. There are years of history between the two to build on. Only this time, Wyatt would need to come out on top. Early September is also the third anniversary of the match that crowned Reigns.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes