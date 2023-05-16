"That's what held [him] back" - Current superstar on Bray Wyatt's problem in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently explained why Bray Wyatt has struggled since his return to the company.

The Eater of Worlds signed with the Stamford-based company in 2009. He spent nearly 12 years as an active competitor and won several titles, including three world championships. However, he was released from his contract in July 2021. After over a year of absence, Wyatt returned to WWE last October.

Nevertheless, Wyatt has competed in only one televised bout since his return. Although he was scheduled to feud with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39, the 35-year-old was taken off TV. Reports later suggested that the company scrapped the plans after Wyatt reportedly fell ill.

Wrestling veteran Konnan later provided a potential update on the former Universal Champion's status. He claimed that other superstars told him that Wyatt had a physical problem.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Wyatt's situation, pointing out what The Eater of Worlds is missing.

"It's hard to put a finger on what Bray Wyatt has been since he's been back. Remember what we talked about when Bray first came back I said [the] only way this is gonna work is Bray [should] evolve into a regular person. I said this Firefly Fun House thing, you could only take it so far because one thing about this business, the fans are looking to see a good match. Storylines [have] always been great but the payoffs. The Undertaker's career wouldn't have lasted 30 years if he wasn't a hell of a performer." [1:17:05 - 1:17:51]

The Hall of Famer added that Wyatt did not get a chance to show the fans if he was "three-dimensional."

"So, I think that's the problem that Bray Wyatt has had being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and have, I wouldn't even call them five-star matches, but just really good matches. And I think that's what held Bray Wyatt back more than anything. And has he had that opportunity to go out and have those kinds of matches, I think he's worked so good enough guys to be able to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, 'Not only is he one dimensional, two-dimensional, this guy's three-dimensional."

Booker continued:

"He takes you everywhere (...) I think that's what's missing with Bray. Bray has never had a chance to really show is he three-dimensional?" [1:18:46 - 1:20:25]

A 31-year-old star's disappearance from WWE TV reportedly has nothing to do with Bray Wyatt. Check out the details here.

Potential update on Bray Wyatt's WWE status

Bray Wyatt has been absent from television since before WrestleMania. His absence, however, is seemingly set to last longer, according to the latest reports.

Ringside News' Steve Carrier recently reported that the former Universal Champion is still not cleared to compete. He added that the company seemingly has no creative plans for him.

Bray Wyatt was spotted in a non-WWE setting amid his current absence. Check out the story here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes