31-year-old star's disappearance from WWE TV has nothing to do with Bray Wyatt - Reports

As per a recent report, top WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss' absence has nothing to do with Bray Wyatt.

Bliss and Wyatt have both been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now. Bliss last competed in a losing effort for the RAW Women's title against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 and hasn't stepped foot into the ring since. As for Wyatt, he was feuding against Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania but suddenly disappeared due to undisclosed reasons.

In Alexa Bliss' last few segments, she was interrupted by Uncle Howdy, hinting that she was about to kick off a major storyline with Howdy and Wyatt. Ringside News recently shared an update on Bliss' WWE status. A WWE source told RSN the following:

“Alexa Bliss’ disappearance has nothing to do with Bray Wyatt.” [H/T Ringside News]

Unlike Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss is quite active on social media during her hiatus

Bray Wyatt is known for keeping a low profile and rarely shares his personal life via social media. On the other hand, Bliss makes it a point to keep her fans updated about her life.

Bliss boasts a huge fan following, and many of her fans are getting anxious about her WWE absence. Here's what she had to say in response during her appearance on Behind The Velvet Rope:

“It’s funny how, you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left. Yes, calm down. It wasn’t like (a dismissive), ‘they know where to find me.’ It was (reassuring), ‘Guys, they know where to find me. They know I’m doing the Masked Singer. Calm down.’ It’s just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything. You just have to let things play out and you have to see what’s going on. There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected." [H/T Fightful]

Bliss has done it all in the squared circle. She still has a lot left in the tank, though, and would love to win a major singles title once again. She lost the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018 and has yet to hold a top singles title since then.

What do you think of this latest report? Did you believe that Bliss' absence had something to do with Bray Wyatt not being on TV?

