Bray Wyatt spotted in a non-WWE setting amid current absence

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV for a couple of months now but recently was spotted looking quite lively at a private event amid his absence.

The New Face of Fear had returned to an encore of cheers and applause last year at Extreme Rules 2022, making a grand entrance at the show's end. Many fans were hopeful for Wyatt's fresh new start under the leadership of Triple H in the creative seat. Bray Wyatt brought a flurry of story beats not commonly found in the industry back to the company, such as introducing a new character like Uncle Howdy.

However, after a few months, the storyline seemed to go nowhere, and Wyatt went absent amidst his WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley. Reports stated that he was dealing with a health issue, and since then, no official statements have been made about his return.

Recently, a photo of him emerged on Twitter, where Bray was seen enjoying himself and looking to be in good spirits alongside a gathering of friends and family at a wedding.

Five-time WWE Women's Champion set to pair up with Bray Wyatt upon his return

Bray Wyatt has fallen off the radar from WWE ever since his last appearance at the February 24th edition of SmackDown. His sudden absence has further added a lot of speculation about whether he would be leaving the company again, but it might not be the case.

The former Universal Champion is reportedly not cleared yet to wrestle yet, and it might be some time before we see him again. However, it seems that WWE still has plans to get him on track once he makes another eventful return to the squared circle.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that although there was nothing new about Wyatt, there is nothing happening with Alexa Bliss too, who is also injured. He noted that it could be because the two are set to align once they return.

"There was nothing on Bray Wyatt whatsoever, and not just him, but nothing on Alexa Bliss either, and Alexa Bliss is ready to return. So, that tells me that they have plans for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt together. Because if they didn’t have plans for them together, then Alexa Bliss would have been back, and she would have been drafted, and she was not," Dave Meltzer said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is reportedly excited about his return. Bray Wyatt is reportedly excited about his return. https://t.co/6uFGLIj1pC

Both stars have teased crossing paths once again several times since Wyatt made his return to WWE and now are set to get their wish soon enough. We'll have to wait and see how it all falls into place for them and who goes after the other.

