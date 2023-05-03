Alexa Bliss to pair up with five-time champion upon WWE return - Reports

Alexa Bliss remains absent from WWE TV after losing a RAW Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year. According to the latest reports, the company wants her back for the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

While this means she can be expected any time post this Saturday's WWE Backlash event in Puerto Rico, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio has shed light on the situation. After being left out of the draft, the wrestling journalist believes Alexa Bliss will reunite with another star who was not eligible for it: Bray Wyatt:

"There was nothing on Bray Wyatt whatsoever, and not just him, but nothing on Alexa Bliss either, and Alexa Bliss is ready to return. So, that tells me that they have plans for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt together. Because if they didn’t have plans for them together, then Alexa Bliss would have been back, and she would have been drafted, and she was not."

The former Universal Champion also last wrestled at the Royal Rumble event, defeating LA Knight in a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match. The company has been teasing their pairing up for months prior to their hiatus.

Meanwhile, rumors of Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE were squashed when he was announced as the draft pick for the red brand. The Scottish Warrior could potentially return in the coming weeks to contend for the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE has a new writer for Bray Wyatt, according to Hall of Famer

Road Dogg recently disclosed on his podcast Oh... You Didn't Know that the company has hired a new writer for Bray Wyatt:

"We have a new writer, actually, for Bray [Wyatt] now. So we'll see how all of that unfolds down the road," said Road Dogg. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss most recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show alongside The Miz. The two stalwarts competed in the show's segment "That's My Jam," which you can watch here.

