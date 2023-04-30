37-year-old set to make WWE return to get a big push and become the World Heavyweight Champion instead of Cody Rhodes?

Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, and the initial speculation was that Cody Rhodes would win it. However, that might not be the case. The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre could return to WWE and win the World title instead. McIntyre, one of the WWE's most popular and charismatic wrestlers, has been out of action since WrestleMania 39 due to health issues.

According to Xero News, WWE's plan for McIntyre's return is to turn him heel and face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. The news has caused excitement among WWE fans, who are eager to see McIntyre back in action and vying for the top prize in the company.

McIntyre was initially supposed to be part of the World title picture at WrestleMania, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. However, plans were changed as Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns instead of The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

''By November, the idea was for night one of WrestleMania, with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at the time tabbed for the match, or a three-way involving Cody Rhodes, if Dwayne Johnson had faced Roman Reigns at Mania,'' said Meltzer

Drew McIntyre could finally turn heel and become the first World Champion instead of Cody Rhodes

With McIntyre's potential return and rumored heel turn, WWE could be setting up an exciting new storyline for the Scottish wrestler. McIntyre has previously been a fan favorite, but a heel turn could give him the chance to showcase his Scottish Psychopath gimmick again.

If McIntyre does become the new World Heavyweight Champion, it would be a significant accomplishment in his career. McIntyre has already held the WWE Championship and has been a mainstay of the WWE roster for several years. However, winning the World title would elevate his status even further and solidify his position as one of the top wrestlers in the company.

Regardless of what happens, the return of Drew McIntyre is sure to be a highlight for WWE fans. McIntyre is a talented wrestler with a unique personality and charisma that endears him to fans around the world. Whether he becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion or not, his return to the ring is something to look forward to in the coming months.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : Should Drew McIntyre become the World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes