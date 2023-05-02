WWE Hall of Famer claims the company has hired a new writer for Bray Wyatt

A WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that the company has brought in a new writer for Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds executed a masterful return to the company last year, but his momentum has completely disappeared. WWE had fans on the edge of their seats looking for QR codes to try and unravel the mystery. Wyatt returned at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 and received an incredible reaction from the wrestling world.

Since then, Wyatt has only competed in one televised match, which took place at Royal Rumble. He defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, but it was Knight who grew in popularity following the bout.

Speaking on his Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, wrestling legend Road Dogg disclosed that the company has brought in a new writer for Bray Wyatt.

"We have a new writer, actually, for Bray [Wyatt] now. So we'll see how all of that unfolds down the road," said Road Dogg. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell doesn't think Triple H can salvage Bray Wyatt's career

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed Bray Wyatt and wondered if Triple H could figure out what to do with him moving forward.

Wyatt was involved in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley leading up to WrestleMania 39, but the match never took place due to Bray's undisclosed health concerns. Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before 'Mania but was not booked for a match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend claimed Bray had his feelings hurt after the company fired his writer and added that his storyline has gone nowhere since his return.

"I don't think he's hurt. I think his feelings are hurt because he went out there and they fired his writer. That story with Bray is going nowhere. I don't even think Triple H can figure this out because it's not believable at all. Brock Lesnar knew that if he went out there and he beat Bray Wyatt, he didn't beat anybody," said Mantell [From 0:50 to 01:35]

WWE writer Nick Manfredini worked closely with Wyatt and was reportedly let go earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see how the company presents Wyatt when he eventually returns to television.

