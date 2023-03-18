Bray Wyatt's 'physical issue' is a cover-up to hide the real reason behind his sudden absence, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

From being one of the hottest talents on the roster in 2022, Bray Wyatt is unfortunately on course to possibly miss WrestleMania 39. As reported earlier, the Eater Of Worlds has been pulled from TV due to a 'physical issue'; however, Dutch Mantell revealed a different reason that could explain Wyatt's absence.

Bray Wyatt was on course for a singles match against Bobby Lashley based on WWE's storyline build-up, but there is now uncertainty about the former Universal Champion's availability for WrestleMania.

While speaking on this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell bluntly claimed that the injury story was just to conceal the real reason for keeping Wyatt away from WWE.

Mantell felt that giving Wyatt creative freedom over his character had backfired and that even WWE officials had realized their mistake. Dutch stated that Wyatt being taken off WWE programming was probably done to buy some time before they overhauled his on-screen presentation again.

While many might disagree, Dutch Mantell claimed that Bray Wyatt had "failed big time" since returning to WWE.

"He [Bray Wyatt] is allegedly injured, correct? What's the matter with him? I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that's a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I've said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn't work. It didn't work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way because, this Fun House cr*p, I never liked it anyway. But I think he has not only failed but failed big time," said the former WWE manager. [From 1:08:20 to 1:09:30]

Dutch Mantell isn't surprised that Brock Lesnar rejected the chance to face Bray Wyatt

Things haven't been great for Bray Wyatt over the past few weeks, as reports suggest that Brock Lesnar refused a WrestleMania match against the 35-year-old.

While no one knows what made Lesnar turn down the opportunity, Dutch Mantell, like many fans, feels that the Beast Incarnate was aware of how complicated a feud with Wyatt could get.

Mantell said working an angle with Bray looks like a "lose-lose situation," something that Brock Lesnar might have also sensed when the creative team pitched him the idea. Dutch continued:

"I think they can see that. They may sell some merchandise; however, selling tickets? How many times has he even wrestled? That's why Brock [Lesnar] rejected the match with him because it was a lose-lose situation with him all the way around. My opinion." [From 1:09:31 to 1:10:15]

