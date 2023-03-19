Update: Bray Wyatt collaborator reportedly fired from WWE

Bray Wyatt is a hot topic of conversation in WWE at the moment, and it appears that one of his closest colleagues has left the company.

It was reported by Fightful Select yesterday that WWE writer Nick Manfredini had left the company earlier this year. The former employee has worked closely with Bray Wyatt throughout his career.

Reports emerged yesterday that Manfredini left the company. Ringside News has given an update on his departure and is now reporting that he was fired from the company and the budget cuts weren't the reason behind the decision.

"Ringside News was told by someone from the WWE creative team that Nick Manfredini was fired. He did not quit the job, either. We were also able to confirm that Nick Manfredini losing his job had absolutely nothing to do with budget cuts. We cannot comment further on the situation, because that is a human resources issue. Suffice it to say, the call was made to end his time in WWE."

Manfredini was influential in creating several of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments, which have come under fire from the WWE Universe over the past few weeks.

Bray Wyatt could miss WrestleMania with a "physical issue"

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV since laying down the challenge for a match against the winner of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber last month.

Recent reports suggest that the star is sidelined with a "physical issue" and Lashley has been able to push the feud forward with Uncle Howdy in his absence.

Lashley and Wyatt have been notably absent from WWE this week after The Almighty sent out a tweet earlier, seemingly confirming that Wyatt may not be part of WrestleMania.

WWE themselves are yet to give any kind of reasoning for Wyatt's recent absence from TV.

