9-time champion to make long-awaited return for WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE is set to return to the land of Saudi Arabia later this month for its next major premium live event, Night of Champions 2023. WWE has always looked to book major stars for Saudi Arabia shows, and a massive fan favorite could be returning in time for the show this year.

According to a recent report by BoozerRasslin and Xero News, the company wants Alexa Bliss back for the Saudi Arabia show. Hence, fans can expect the multi-time women's champion to return after WWE Backlash 2023 next week. As of yet, there has been no further confirmation on the plans for Bliss ahead of the May 27 show.

Originally advertised as "King and Queen of the Ring," Night of Champions will be a memorable show that will coincide with the 1000th day of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. The show is expected to be built around this theme, with Reigns surpassing the massive milestone that night — something no star has achieved in modern-day pro wrestling.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions!

What could Alexa Bliss do after her WWE return?

Alexa Bliss last wrestled at Royal Rumble 2023. She challenged RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the show but could not win the title. Bliss has since been on a hiatus, during which she received treatment for basal cell carcinoma.

While there is no confirmation yet on the plans for Bliss after her return, reports earlier suggested that the company could plan to have her get involved with Bray Wyatt again. The creative teased their reunion for months before both stars were sidelined from TV.

"WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story, as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Wyatt once again post WrestleMania," reported Xero News.

However, Bray Wyatt himself is currently out of action, possibly healing from a physical issue. The pairing of Bray Wyatt/The Fiend and Alexa Bliss during the pandemic era was a massive hit, and it is to be seen whether the two can recreate that magic if they get back together again.

